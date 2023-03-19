Still grieving Lindsay Myeni not giving up on quest for justice

Failing health notwithstanding, the widow of slain rugby player Lindani Myeni is prepared to go to the ends of earth to ensure that her late husband, gunned down by the US police officers two years ago, gets justice.

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Lindsay Myeni, an American citizen, lamented the wrongful killing of her husband, gunned down at close range because of alleged “trespassing offence”.

Lindani, born a Esikhaleni in Kwazulu-Natal, was shot dead by the Hawaii police in the US on the night of April 2021.

The couple had moved to the island city of Honolulu shortly after getting married with big dreams that the migration would offer better opportunities for the newlyweds and their two young children.

Instead, Lindani, then 29, came back to his native land in a coffin after police claimed he was an intruder and that they had to use deadly force because their lives were in imminent danger.

Lindsay said she is now pinning her last hopes on a civil claim matter scheduled for September, where family have filed for wrongful death claim.

Since the tragic events, Lindsay and her children have fled their birthplace fearing for their lives. She is now seeking permanent residency in South Africa.

In an interview with Sunday World this week, she said she is undergoing counselling as she tries to come to terms with the tragic death of Lindani.

The deceased had, according to the US police, entered a neighbour’s home. The neighbour reacted by calling the police and reported housebreaking.

Few months later since his death, the Honolulu prosecuting attorney, Steve Alm, exonerated the three police officers, saying they were justified in their action.

The family lawyer Bridget Morgan-Brickerton said the prosecuting attorney had ignored crucial facts as to how police had ordered an unarmed man to lie on the ground, arguing he had posed no threat to the police officers.

“I’ve also developed alopecia [hair loss] from the stress. I had my own bouts of depression. I have done a great deal of taking care of myself to make sure that I can be there for my kids,” she said.

