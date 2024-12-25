‘Stillfontein illegal miners eating human flesh for survival’

The situation is growing dire at the Stilfontein Mine in North West as illegal miners claim they are now eating human flesh for survival.

These details were contained in a letter that recently came up to the surface, claiming that many of the miners were disappearing from shaft 10, where they are trying to escape.

The letter was a plea for help, further detailing that there was a large number of people still underground. And that the conditions that they are under are not favourable.

Dying from lack of food

“People are trying to leave through shaft number 10. They are dying and we cannot find them, that is one of the problems we are facing,” reads the letter.

The writer explained that they were weak from the lack of food. And this results in them struggling to help more people up. The sick are getting worse and are in desperate need for food and medication.

“Can we please have food, it is totally finished. Not in a bad way but please provide because the situation is hectic underground. People are always dying and we now don’t know what the issue is. But hunger is one of the reasons,” reads the letter.

Prayer gathering

On Christmas Eve, the community of Stilfontein gathered in prayer and wrote solidarity messages to encourage the miners that remain underground this festive season.

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (MACUA), alongside the Stilfontein Solidarity Committee, took down food supplies for the miners.

Sabelo Mnguni, MUCUA media liaison officer, said the government should offer immediate rescue services. He said the miners underground need food, water and materials for survival while waiting for rescue efforts.

Pleas for government to have mercy

“As Christmas and Hannukah approach, a time of reflection, kindness, and humanity, we cannot celebrate while these miners remain in darkness. They are, starving, and separated from their loved ones. Their plight reflects the deep failures of our society. The mines, the state, and the courts are failing to uphold basic human dignity and rights.

“This time of the year calls for solidarity and care. Yet the miners remain abandoned, dehumanised by reckless actions of mining companies, the state, and Operation Vala Umgodi. While issues of capitalism, inequality, racism, and xenophobia contextualise the Stilfontein tragedy, the immediate priority is rescuing the miners,” said Mnguni.

