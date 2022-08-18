Striking metro police officers block busy M2 freeway

The Johannesburg metro police officers affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union embarked on a strike at a busy highway on Thursday.

More than 400 disgruntled officers descended on the M2 highway and blocked the long, winding stretch of road, leaving motorists and passengers frustrated for hours.

Vehicles travelling on both directions were forced to find alternative routes to reach their destinations. The metro police officers’ strike heavily affected traffic from the N3 south in Germiston towards Johannesburg, as well as from Crown Interchange joining the M1 and M2 east.

Johannesburg regional chairperson of Samwu, Ester Mtatyana, said: “We have been dealing with these issues [wage and salary increases] for years. This whole thing started in 2016 and so far our demands have fallen on deaf ears.

“Those officials in the City of Joburg are making a mockery of us. We demand action, not negotiations that are useless.”

A police officer who took part in the strike said: “I have been in the metro police service for 16 years but I still earn less compared to new recruits. In 2016, there was an agreement that the City will pay more for officers who have been in the force for over 13 years, but it’s all talk and no action. This is demoralising.”

Brian Maduka, the acting Joburg city manager, was heckled when tried to calm the situation. He he told the strikers that he knew nothing about their grievances.

“I am new in this job and I am not familiar with your challenges. I am here to say that these matters will be taken into consideration,” said Maduka

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, said: “As our members are here to have their demands met, we are sorry that the public had to be affected by their action. We hope this matter can be resolved so that we can get the traffic flowing again.”

