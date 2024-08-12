Sunday World journalist Mbalenhle shines bright at Basadi awards

Going against her parents’ wishes for her to become an engineer has started to yield good fruit for Sunday World entertainment journalist Mbalenhle Zuma.

This after she was awarded the Basadi Music Awards 2024’s Entertainment Journalist of the Year award.

She triumphed over four other nominees from different media outlets to be named the winner at this year’s awards ceremony. The even took place at Johannesburg Theatre at the weekend.

“I am at a loss for words. This is a very special moment in my life. I feel overwhelmed and emotional,” she said.

God’s plan

Zuma said that although people create their own plans, God has plans for everyone, and her victory has shown her this.

“When I look back I realise that going against my parents’ wishes and them finding it in their hearts to give me another chance to study what I want, was the best decision ever.

“At first it did not make sense to them but they warmed up to the idea and now we are here and it all just feels so surreal,” she added.

According to Zuma, entertainment journalism is not as easy as it may seem.

She further expressed her gratitude to her family and colleagues for the tremendous support that they have shown her.

“Thank you to my family and colleagues for supporting me through it all and not dimming my light. I would like to thank Basadi In Music Awards for bestowing me with such an honour and this special award. The late nights of hard work paid off.”

Going forward, she said, I expect endless opportunities and room for growth.

Great milestone

Zuma’s achievement was met with joy by Sunday World’s acting digital editor, Mpho Sibanyoni.

“We are extremely delighted that Sunday World’s journalist’s excellent work has received the credit it deserves. This award serves as a great milestone in Mbalenhle Zuma’s career, and I’m looking forward to what she will accomplish next.

“This award will hopefully serve as a testament to the excellent journalism that we practice as a publication,” said Sibanyoni.

He added that Zuma’s achievement is not only a personal victory but also a feat for the whole team behind the brand.

“Thank you Mbalenhle for inspiring the Sunday World team with your dedication and excellence.”

