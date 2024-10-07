Sunday World stands by its story about Thembi Simelane

Sunday World has taken notice of the spokesperson for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane’s media statement, which refutes her claim that President Cyril Ramaphosa questioned her about the loan she obtained from Gundo Wealth Solution prior to her appointment to his cabinet in August 2021.

Sunday World is in possession of the recording of the oral representations Simelane submitted to the commission and stands by the story as published in our October 6 edition.

The editorial management of the publication is consulting with its lawyers to determine whether to make the evidence publicly available in order to protect the paper’s reputation.

