News

Sunday World stands by its story about Thembi Simelane

By Sunday World
Thembi Simelane loan
Justice Minister Thembi Simelane denies that she was grilled by President Cyril Ramaphosa. / Gallo Images

Sunday World has taken notice of the spokesperson for Justice Minister Thembi Simelane’s media statement, which refutes her claim that President Cyril Ramaphosa questioned her about the loan she obtained from Gundo Wealth Solution prior to her appointment to his cabinet in August 2021.

Sunday World is in possession of the recording of the oral representations Simelane submitted to the commission and stands by the story as published in our October 6 edition.

The editorial management of the publication is consulting with its lawyers to determine whether to make the evidence publicly available in order to protect the paper’s reputation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.