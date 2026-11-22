Sunday World unreservedly apologises to Bojane Segooa, the former interim board chairperson of Daybreak Foods.

We published two articles about her appointment to the Audit and Risk Committee of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) that were inaccurate and unfair, and that did unnecessary harm to her dignity and reputation.

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The articles were “Controversial ex-Daybreak chair finds soft landing at NSFAS”, published on July 14, and “Parly demands answers after NSFAS hires controversial Daybreak ex-chair” published on July 23. Segooa complained about them to the Press Council of South Africa.

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The Acting Deputy Press Ombud found that we had breached the Press Code on several counts.

We did not contact Segooa for her side of the story before we published either article. Giving the subject of critical reporting a chance to respond is one of journalism’s most basic duties and we failed in it. Had we spoken to her, many of the errors could have been avoided.

In the first article we quoted an unnamed source who said Segooa’s appointment was “nothing short of the perpetuation of state capture”. That is an extremely serious allegation and we published it without corroboration or any substantiation. We also quoted an anonymous source who claimed she had been appointed “without a job advert issued”.

Segooa serves on the committee as an independent, non-executive member. Such appointments do not require a public advertisement, as NSFAS told us before we published. We should not have published either claim.

We also said, as fact, that Segooa had “resurfaced” at NSFAS despite “past unanswered scandals”. We never told readers what these scandals were and we had no basis for saying it.

In the headline and in a sub-headline of the first article, we stated as fact that she had found a “soft landing” at NSFAS. The article itself attributed that view to unnamed insiders. The headline misled readers. We also called Segooa “controversial” in the headlines of both articles without any substantiation. That was unfair.

We described the R625 000 Segooa received from Daybreak as a “controversial” payout, “a subject of great controversy” and a “golden handshake”. This was false and unfair.

The money was contractually earned board fees for services she rendered between January and March last year. Payment had been deferred and was made in line with board resolutions. It was not a severance package or a golden handshake and there was nothing improper about it.

We also reported, without substantiation, that she had “reportedly” usurped the powers of then-chief financial officer Aubrey Dali and given them to a subordinate so that the R625 000 could be paid to her. We had no basis for this claim and withdraw it unreservedly.

We failed to report that Segooa gave up nearly R2 million in board fees she was owed to help the company through its financial crisis. Leaving this out created the false impression that she had put her own pay before Daybreak’s workers and the welfare of its animals.

Taken together, the failures caused serious and unnecessary harm to Segooa’s dignity and reputation.

We are sincerely sorry.

We have amended both articles on all our digital platforms.

Visit presscouncil.org.za for the full finding.