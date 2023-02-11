Sundowns’ CAF campaign off to a good start

Mamelodi Sundowns started their Caf Champions League group stages campaign with a bang after they defeated Sudanese club Al Hilal 1-0 at Loftus Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns are pitted in Group B and other teams in the group are Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Cotton Sport of Cameroon. The Brazilians are hoping to go all the way in the tournament and repeat the feat of 2016 when they lifted Africa’s prestigious club competition. Last year, they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Angola’s Petro de Luanda.

The red-hot Cassius Mailula opened the scoring in the 25th minute after he pounced on the goalkeeper’s blunder. It was his eighth goal of the season and the development academy product has really staked a claim in the Sundowns team.

After the goal, Sundowns sat back and this allowed Hilal to surge forward in search of an immediate response. The visitors created anxious moments and had the Sundowns’ rear guard defending desperately.

In the second half, Sundowns had more scoring opportunities but they failed to bridge the Sudanese back-line. However, the three points at home are vital and will go a long way in the Brazilians’ quest for the African title.

