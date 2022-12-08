Suspect killed during exchange of fire with policemen

A suspect was killed and two police officers escaped with gunshot wounds during a shootout at Westham Garage in Phoenix, Durban on Wednesday night.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspect saw the police driving past and followed them from a distance.

“SAPS [SA Police Service] members of the political task team were following up on intelligence information,” Mathe said.

“They drove past a suspect’s house in Phoenix, and when they parked their police vehicle at a garage, he approached them and began shooting at them. The independent police investigative directorate has been informed for further investigations.”

According to paramedics and response teams, the suspect died on the scene and two police officers sustained gunshot injuries.

“No bystanders were injured as they scattered for safety following the incident. Both policemen were treated on the scene by KwaZulu-Natal VIP Ambulance and Netcare before being transported to hospital for further medical attention.”

Circumstances leading to the incident will form part of police investigations.

