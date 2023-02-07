Suspected rhino pouching syndicate member due in court

A 47-year-old man is due at the Kabokweni magistrate’s court in Mpumalanga after he was arrested and charged with dealing in rhino horns.

The arrest followed a joint operation by members of the Wildlife Trafficking and the directorate for priority crime investigation in Mpumalanga, who traced the suspect to Johannesburg.

Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, spokesperson for the police, said the suspect has been linked through the DNA of rhino horns found during a takedown operation dubbed Project Blood Orange in December.

“The DNA samples were sent to the laboratory and the test results linked him positively with the crime scene. A case docket was opened and a warrant of arrest was issued against him,” said Sekgotodi.

It is alleged that the accused is part of syndicates in the Kruger National Park rhino poaching saga.

According to media reports, the accused is said to have conspired with Martin Prince Lekhuleni and Eunice Lekhuleni, who are accused of money-laundering in relation to payments for information for poaching syndicates.

Martin allegedly paid money into the accounts of Kruger National Park field rangers and their families in return for tactical information that was used to aid poaching syndicates.

Joyce Maluleke, Stephinah Mbhombi, Oters Maluleke, Miyelani Maluleke, and 22-year-old Nkhesane Maluleke – family members of former Kruger National Park field ranger David Maluleke – were arrested during a takedown operation and later released on R5 000 bail each.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author