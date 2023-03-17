Suspected scammers nabbed with stolen bank cards

Two suspects are due in the Komani magistrate’s court on Friday for being in possession of stolen bank cards which were used for fraud.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 34, are suspected to be from East London in the Eastern Cape.

Captain Namhla Mdleleni, spokesperson for the police in Komani, said a multi-disciplinary operation by Flying Squad members, a private security company, and community policing forum resulted in the confiscation of bank cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

“On Wednesday morning, the team followed up on information about a suspected vehicle alleged to having been used to scam innocent victims of their bank cards,” Mdleleni said.

Upon searching the vehicle, about 15 cards from various banking groups and an undisclosed amount of money were recovered.

