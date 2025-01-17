Suspects in jail for murder of Mpumalanga top cop

Five suspects have been detained in connection with the brutal murder of a senior Mpumalanga police officer.

The arrests were made less than 12 hours after the attack, which took place in Ermelo, 210km from Mbombela, the provincial capital.

Police clarified details as the investigation went on, changing the number of suspects from the original seven to five.

While driving back to his office on Thursday afternoon, Lieutenant-Colonel Piet Pretorius (59) was shot several times in an execution-style attack.

The assailants riddled his official vehicle with bullets before fleeing the scene in a white sedan. Pretorius succumbed to his injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

Swift arrests and evidence seized

Immediately following the attack, a multidisciplinary team was put together that included the Hawks, serious organised crime investigation units from Secunda and Nelspruit, crime intelligence, Ermelo detectives, and private security and tracking firms.

The team apprehended five suspects late Thursday night in Mbombela.

“The suspects include four men aged between 29 and 40 and a 36-year-old woman,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Magonseni Nkosi.

“One of the vehicles believed to have been used in the crime, a blue VW Polo, was seized during the arrests. A second vehicle, a BMW spotted at the crime scene, was found burnt in a veld in Ermelo.”

Preliminary investigations revealed that the BMW had been hijacked in Culcatta in October 2024.

Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, the acting provincial police commissioner, called the murder a direct assault on the government.

“The killing of police is a direct attack on the state, and we are adamant that we will soon make a breakthrough as society has been robbed of an asset that was contributing to their safety,” said Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi extended condolences to Pretorius’ family, friends, and colleagues.

“He was a dedicated officer who worked tirelessly to serve and protect. We will not rest until those responsible are brought to justice.”

Significant step in resolving the case

Pretorius, who served as commander of the vehicle identification unit, was respected for his expertise in combating vehicle-related crimes.

His murder has sparked outrage and reignited concerns about the risks faced by police officers in the line of duty.

Mkhwanazi also called on communities to rally behind law enforcement efforts.

“Our officers risk their lives daily to protect the public. It is imperative that we work together to uphold justice and safeguard our communities,” he said.

The case is being led by the Hawks’ Secunda-based serious organised crime investigation unit. Authorities have assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the suspects are prosecuted.

As Mpumalanga mourns the loss of Pretorius, the arrests signal a significant step in resolving the case.

