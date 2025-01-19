Suspended MK Party leader accuses Mchunu of causing divisions

A suspended key MK Party leader in KwaZulu-Natal has described provincial party leader Willies Mchunu as an agent with the sole mission of dividing and conquering the party.

Thabiso Nkabinde is a popular leader in the party’s Moses Mabhida region, covering mainly the KZN capital, Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas. It falls under the

Msunduzi local municipality.

“uMacingwane (Mchunu) is acting like an agent. His people are dividing the MK Party. The problems in Msunduzi Ward 2, where we lost the by-elections, were created by him and his people,” Nkabinde lashed out.

Nkabinde’s troubles with the former president Jacob Zuma emanated from his failed

bid to be elected councillor.

The seat became vacant when the IFP, which had previously won the ward, fired

its councillor.

