Tazne van Wyk’s rape, murder trial proceeds without presence of accused

Eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk’s rape and murder trial is back at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday without the accused, Moehydien Pangaker’s presence.

Pangaker appeared briefly in court on Monday where he revealed the injuries he sustained during an attack. He is said to have been attacked by two men in a truck that was transporting inmates from Pollsmoor Prison to the court building.

The court postponed the trial to allow him time to receive medical treatment and to recover from his injuries. Pangaker is now expected back in court on Monday. Today, the court has planned to deliberate on cellphone evidence.

Pangaker faces 27 charges including the kidnapping and murder of Tazne, 12 counts of rape, three counts of common assault, three counts of sexual assault, and two counts of kidnapping, incest and desecrating a corpse.

Tazne was last seen walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in Elsies River, Western Cape in 2020. Her kidnapper was arrested a week later in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

Pangaker then led the police to the girl’s mutilated body in a stormwater drain along the N1 highway near Worcester in the Western Cape.

