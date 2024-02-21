Teacher found in possession of drugs given marching orders

Drugs were found in the possession of a high school teacher inside the school premises in Ekurhuleni last week.

Steve Mabona, a spokesperson for the Gauteng education department, stated in a media statement on Wednesday that police had detained the teacher from Thoko Thaba Secondary School in Thokoza, east of Johannesburg, after they allegedly discovered her in possession of drugs.

Mabona said the teacher appeared in court on Thursday last week.

“Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane is deeply concerned that a teacher from Thoko Thaba Secondary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni, was allegedly found in possession of drugs on school premises on Wednesday,” said Mabona.

“According to our reports, the educator was allegedly found last week with a bag and box of drugs inside the school premises.

“Police were called in, and he was arrested. He appeared in court on Thursday.”

The school failed to report the incident

According to Mabona, Chiloane is concerned that the school management team did not notify the department of the issue in a timely manner, which prompted the community to plan a protest outside the school on Wednesday.

As a “precaution”, said Mabona, the teacher has been removed from school while the department conducts an investigation into the incident.

“We are disappointed about this incident and vehemently condemn such conduct, and we will be acting against it accordingly,” said Mabona.

“We also plead with the community to allow this matter to be handled by the department and relevant law-enforcement authorities for appropriate resolution.”

Meanwhile, following the shooting of a 51-year-old school principal by a 13-year-old grade 6 student, Chiloane paid a visit to Primrose Primary School in Germiston, which is located to the east of Johannesburg, on Monday.

The 13-year-old boy was taken into custody right away following the Friday shooting incident, and the principal is recovering in the hospital.

Chiloane stated that the principal’s shooting was organised and discussed by the pupil and his friends in a WhatsApp group.

The teenager also intended to shoot the class teacher and the deputy principal. These details were obtained from the school management.

The boy and his father appeared in the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday afternoon.

The father has been accused of negligently keeping a firearm, and the 13-year-old is charged with attempted murder.

Police probe shooting of a principal

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a spokesperson for the Gauteng police, stated that the police are looking into the shooting and have taken possession of the gun that was used in the shooting.

According to the department, the shooting happened when the principal ordered a group of pupils to study when he saw them seated in the foyer.

The 13-year-old allegedly mumbled something in response, but the principal ignored him.

Later, when he noticed the boy near the staff room, the teen pulled out a firearm and fired at the principal.

