Teddy Pendergrass’ mother Ida to be buried on Saturday

The funeral service for globally acclaimed musician Teddy Pendergrass’ mother, Ida, will take place on Saturday at the Salem Baptist Church in Philadelphia, the US.

Ida, who will be buried at Westminster Cemetery, died peacefully at her home at the age of 104 on Wednesday last week. Her death was only publicly announced on Tuesday by the G Choice Funeral Chapel.

Pendergrass, who rose to musical fame as the lead singer of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes, lost his life to colon cancer in 2010.

Born at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 26 1950, Pendergrass had been wheelchair-bound after he slammed into a tree in 1982, leaving him paralysed from the chest down.

It was during this time that Ida played a huge nursing role in her son’s life, helping him to get his groove back.

“Ida raised Teddy as a single mother in north Philadelphia. After Teddy’s accident in 1982 that left him paralysed from the chest down, Ida helped with his healing and aided him in regaining his life. She lived a long and beautiful life and she will be sorely missed. May she rest in peace,” reads a post announcing Ida’s death.

Musician and apostle Jerry Cummings shared his precious moments with Ida on his Facebook platform, reliving the days when Ida was brought to the church to celebrate her 100th birthday.

“Mother Ida Pendergrass, the mother of Teddy Pendergrass, just passed this life peacefully at home. Thank you Karen Pendergrass [ex-wife of Teddy] for calling me. Mother was 104 years old. Her spirit will always be with Jerry Cummings who she referred to as her son,” reads Cummings’ post.

