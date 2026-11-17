The R635-million Tembisa Hospital corruption case is only part of a much bigger investigation, with prosecutors now pursuing three alleged syndicates accused of siphoning public money through manipulated hospital procurement contracts.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago warned on Tuesday that the arrests of two nurses accused of facilitating payments to companies linked to businessman Stefan Govindraju were not the end of the investigation.

Play advert

“This is just the beginning of a bigger scheme that we are looking at,” Kganyago told journalists outside the Palm Ridge Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement

Ernest Dikagisho Monnakgotla, 59, and Zacharia Tshisele, 54, appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, facing charges including corruption and theft, among other offences.

The pair were each granted R30 000 bail, with their case being postponed to February 1, 2027, for the disclosure of the docket.

The two are accused of working with Govindraju to misappropriate state funds by circumventing prescribed tender processes.

Kganyago said the accused nurses allegedly facilitated payments to companies linked to the Govindraju syndicate, with millions of rand subsequently flowing into their accounts and those of people around them.

He said the state would seek to prove their involvement in the alleged scheme.

“There is no big fish or small fish. We are looking at the involvement that they have,” he said.

Govindraju, Maumela and Mazibuko syndicates under investigation

Kganyago identified the Govindraju, Hangwani Maumela and Mazibuko syndicates as among those being investigated in connection with the Tembisa Hospital scandal.

READ: SIU reveals how syndicates ran Tembisa Hospital, bled health department systems dry

He said the case was the result of collaboration between the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the Hawks and the NPA.

The SIU initially investigated the alleged procurement irregularities before the criminal investigation was handed to the Hawks. The NPA has since taken over the prosecution.

Kganyago said authorities were continuing to investigate the wider network and welcomed the progress made in bringing the matter before court.

Nursing manager faces another corruption case

Tshisele, an operational nursing manager, is also facing a separate pending corruption case before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

He was previously released on bail in that matter and has paid more than R13 million to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in connection with the alleged proceeds of corruption.

Deokaran flagged suspicious hospital payments

The Tembisa Hospital scandal drew national attention following revelations that the late Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran had flagged suspicious payments linked to the hospital before she was murdered outside her home in August 2021.

Deokaran, the department’s chief director of financial accounting, had raised concerns about procurement transactions, including an unusually high number of purchase orders falling just below the R500 000 threshold.

The allegations under investigation include claims that hospital officials colluded with service providers to deliberately split procurement transactions to avoid formal tender processes.

ALSO READ: Morgan Maumela’s Ferrari sells for R10 million

The SIU’s investigation uncovered alleged procurement fraud involving more than R2-billion in public funds and identified coordinated syndicates operating through hospital procurement processes.

Among those identified in the investigation is businessman Maumela, whom the SIU linked to a network of suppliers and service providers allegedly involved in irregular hospital contracts.

The unit said it was investigating 1 728 procurement bundles worth approximately R816.5-million linked to the Maumela syndicate, with 41 suppliers or service providers traced to him.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter