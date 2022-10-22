Tennis tournament serves as tool to intensify fight against GBV

Internationally recognised Africa Cares Tennis tournament has partnered with Time Square Casino and Sun City in a bid to use the sport as a tool to fight gender-based violence (GBV).

The two-day tournament will be hosted between December 3 and 4 at the Wanderers Stadium in Illovo, Johannesburg. It will feature stars including Romanian player Simona Halep, German-Jamaican player Dustin Brown and South Africa’s own Khololwam Montsi, among others.

Being one of the countries battling the scourge of GBV, South Africa has been chosen to run the international awareness campaign on putting a stop to women and child abuse.

Time Square general manager, Ruben Gooranah, said they are looking forward to hosting the sporting event and awareness campaign.

“We are immensely proud to be associated with this event. Not only will South Africans get the opportunity to watch international tennis icons in action, but the cause is also one that we fully endorse,” said Gooranah.

