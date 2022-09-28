TETA launches road safety and HIV/Aids awareness campaign

With the recent spate of road accidents, it has become evident that South Africa’s roads are fast becoming a death trap, and this mini-pandemic also stretches to the bedrooms.

In an effort to save lives, both as a result of reckless driving and unsafe sexual practices, the Transport Education Training Authority (TETA) launched the Qaphela Road Safety and HIV/Aids Awareness campaign this week.

Maphefo Anno-Frempong, the CEO of TETA, said road safety should be the responsibility of everyone – pedestrians, passengers and drivers.

“Since we are intentional about our approach, we have placed primary focus on our strategy on safety. This includes the response to pandemic issues including road safety, rail safety, marine safety, and challenges brought by the HIV/Aids,” said Anno-Frempong.

She over the past two years, TETA has invested more than R30-million in road safety and HIV/Aids campaigns, which have reached more than 2-million people across the country.

The agency has done this through theatre, media, social media, and in-person activations.

“Two weeks ago, we launched the Phepha campaign at Maponya Mall in Soweto and also closed off our three-month Masibe Road Safety Training programme for the Orange Farm community.”

The Qaphela campaign will be rolled out in the Eastern Cape as a build up to the festive season, while the Hlokomela campaign in partnership with the taxi industry will kick off in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga, among other provinces.

