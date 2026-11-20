Renowned radio and television personality Thami Ngubeni is tapping into a new market by tackling youth unemployment, which remains an albatross for 47.4% of South Africa’s young people.
Practical solutions for young job seekers
As young people grapple with limited access to economic opportunities, FutureFest aims to provide practical solutions to narrowing the youth unemployment gap, including access to education, technology and entrepreneurship opportunities.
Connecting youth with opportunity
The Metro FM presenter said young people will get an opportunity to experience the world of work and network with key stakeholders, namely Services SETA, the Gauteng Film Commission, provincial universities, and the Gauteng Office of the Premier.
Beyond the two-day festival
FutureFest will extend beyond the two-day event, with plans to connect young people with stakeholders offering skills development, technology, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.
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- Thami Ngubeni is launching FutureFest ZA, a free two-day job festival on November 28 and 29 at Crawford International in Lonehill, Johannesburg, to address youth unemployment in South Africa.
- The festival aims to provide practical solutions such as access to education, technology, and entrepreneurship for young job seekers.
- FutureFest ZA will offer young people opportunities to network with key stakeholders including Services SETA, the Gauteng Film Commission, provincial universities, and the Gauteng Office of the Premier.
- The event is expected to attract at least 6,000 attendees over the two days.
- FutureFest plans to continue beyond the event by connecting youth with skills development, technology, employment, and entrepreneurship support.
Renowned radio and television personality Thami Ngubeni is tapping into a new market by tackling youth unemployment, which remains an albatross for 47.4% of South Africa's young people.
As young people grapple with limited access to economic opportunities, FutureFest aims to provide practical solutions to narrowing the youth unemployment gap, including access to education, technology and entrepreneurship opportunities.
The Metro FM presenter said young people will get an opportunity to experience the world of work and network with key stakeholders, namely Services SETA, the Gauteng Film Commission, provincial universities, and the Gauteng Office of the Premier.
FutureFest will extend beyond the two-day event, with plans to connect young people with stakeholders offering skills development, technology, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.