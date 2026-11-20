Renowned radio and television personality Thami Ngubeni is tapping into a new market by tackling youth unemployment, which remains an albatross for 47.4% of South Africa’s young people.

Through the Thami Ngubeni Foundation, the media mogul is launching FutureFest ZA, a free two-day job festival aimed at providing sustainable economic opportunities for young South Africans.

The event will take place on November 28 and 29 at Crawford International in Lonehill, Johannesburg.

Practical solutions for young job seekers As young people grapple with limited access to economic opportunities, FutureFest aims to provide practical solutions to narrowing the youth unemployment gap, including access to education, technology and entrepreneurship opportunities. Play advert

“Having spent many years in broadcasting, business and creative industries, I have witnessed how access, information, networks, and mentorship can change lives.

“I believe we need to move beyond simply talking about youth unemployment and start creating practical platforms that connect young people to real opportunities,” said Ngubeni.

Read more: SA among top 10 financially stressed countries amid high unemployment

Connecting youth with opportunity The Metro FM presenter said young people will get an opportunity to experience the world of work and network with key stakeholders, namely Services SETA, the Gauteng Film Commission, provincial universities, and the Gauteng Office of the Premier. Advertisement

The event is expected to attract at least 6 000 attendees over the two days.

Beyond the two-day festival FutureFest will extend beyond the two-day event, with plans to connect young people with stakeholders offering skills development, technology, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Whether it’s an internship, bursary, employment, or entrepreneurship support, our intention is to help match young people with resources they need to take their next step,” said Ngubeni.

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