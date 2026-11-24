AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has refuted claims that Arnold Nododile is the deputy king of the Zulu monarchy.

The Royal Vice Chancellor, Prince Africa Zulu, said that throughout the history of the monarchy, the title of deputy king had never been recognised.

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He noted that Nododile, also known as Ndamase, only served as the king’s personal assistant.

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“His Majesty affirms that the title of a deputy king does not exist and has never existed in the Zulu royal tradition. No Zulu King has ever had a deputy. His Majesty has never appointed Nododile, or anyone else, as deputy king,” said Zulu.

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A second letter released by the royal office on Monday detailed that Nododile had been immediately barred from performing his royal duties. The notice also prohibits Nododile from using the titles of Chief Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Private Office NPC to claim authority from the King’s office.

Said Zulu:

“You must not quote His Majesty or invoke his name on any platform to claim royal authority or endorsement.”

Furthermore, the monarchy prohibited any communication with Nododile, and barred him from entering any royal premises. Zulu instructed Nododile to hand over confidential royal documentation.

“Leave physical items with security at the gate of the Emashobeni Royal Palace, obtain a written receipt and remain at the gate. Confidential royal communications may be disclosed through the authorised handover or as requested by law,” said Zulu.

Zulu also called on South African media to refrain from reporting unverified information.

“His Majesty regards any claim to that title as a grave act of disrespect towards the Zulu monarchy and its ancestral traditions. His Majesty rejects the claim in the circulating letter as false and misleading,” said Zulu.

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