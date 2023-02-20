Thobejane sets cops on pest influencers

The cat fight involving sultry actress Tebogo Thobejane and social media influencers Innocentia “Inno” Morolong and Semakaleng “Doromongy” Mathobela turned nasty when the thespian unleashed the police on the duo.

Sunday World can reveal that Morolong and Mathobela were arrested by the police in Joburg two week ago for violating the protection order Thobejane had obtained against them.

Morolong was nabbed by Douglasdale police when she handed herself in at the cop shop on Wednesday, February 1, while Mathobela was arrested in Joburg by the Sandton police on January 31 .

News of their arrest was leaked to Sunday World by an ally who did not approve of their caper.

Thobejane confirmed that the two were arrested for violating the restraint orders she obtained against them.

She said she obtained the order against Morolong after she took to social media and hurled profanities at her.

“I then obtained a protection order against her. We served it on her at the Randburg Magistrate” Court, where she was to make an appearance on another case,” she said

Thobejane said to her chagrin, Morolong had taken to social media, and had undressed her with more degrading insults.

Morolong, she said, later posted pictures of her in her birthday suit on social media. She also subjected her child and her mother to a barrage of abusive epithets.

“By doing so she was violating the order and that is why I called the police on her,” she said. She further said she obtained an order against Mathobela after she threatened to have her hijacked .

“We then served the order on her after tracking her down with the help of Sandton police,” she said.

After receiving the order, said Thobejane, Mathobela took to social media and posted a video insulting her. She too was arrested for violation of the order.

“I fear for my life. My family and I are attending therapy because of these girls.

“I have even hired bodyguards and removed my child from school because these girls clearly may harm us.

“I don’t know what I have done to them to deserve this humiliation, embarrassment and harassment,” she said.

National Prosecuting Authority South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed Morolong was arrested and released on bail and her case was postponed to March 29. Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed Morolong’s arrest for contempt of court.

