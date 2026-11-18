Three men aged 21, 24, and 25 were arrested on Tuesday afternoon in East Lynne, Pretoria, for the alleged illegal dealing of wild animals.

The arrests followed a tip-off received by members of the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) Endangered Species Unit and the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment about individuals allegedly involved in the illegal wildlife trade within the Villeria policing precinct.

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Law enforcement found 11 wild animals at the suspects’ premises. District Commissioner for the SAPS in Tshwane, Maj-Gen Samuel Thine, said the suspects were in possession of three lion cubs, two tiger cubs, three bat-eared foxes, and three caracal kittens.

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Animals seized and assessed

“All the animals were confiscated and handed over to the right relevant authorities. The animals will undergo thorough veterinary assessments to establish their condition and determine any specialised care they may require. Thereafter, arrangements will be made for them to be accommodated at an appropriate wildlife conservation facility or place of safety,” said Thine. Court appearance looms The suspects are facing charges of dealing in wild animals in contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004. They are expected to appear in the Pretoria Central Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Thine said investigations were ongoing to establish whether the suspects could be linked to other criminal activities.

Police pledge continued wildlife protection

He also commended the police for their efforts in protecting South Africa’s endangered and vulnerable wildlife species.

“The protection of wildlife is a shared responsibility, and operations of this nature demonstrate the SAPS’ continued commitment to combating wildlife-related crime,” said Thine.

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