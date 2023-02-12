TikTok housewife with sunnies at night

When Shwa was in GQ, she got a bit worried about Tik Tok housewife Ashleigh, who rocked a slick hairstyle with sunglasses throughout the entire evening. What are you hiding under those shades, honey?

Unathi Faku, who refers to herself as the first lady of Gqeberha, rocked up in a royal blue dress, which showed off her banging body. Care to give Shwa some fitness tips because love handles are killing me?.

Moi is not sure whether Unathi and Ashleigh Mather had told each other about the colours they would be wearing, but Shwa is not hating, ya’ll looked fantastic.

Bulelewa or rather “Buli G” sure brought her own version of glitz and glam… but believe moi, it was more glitz and gran. The outfit was really giving Ginger Mary some vibes. I’m certain Ginger Mary is still in business because you really need to return that outfit or fire your next-door designer “Sis Smondz”.

The ever-so career-focused and fierce Norma Nicol, who is the one behind the famous “Voetsek” in the promo of the show, looked stunning in a white number.

Shwa, however, was a bit disappointed that you came late… it’s 2023, being late is no longer fashionable.

Liz Prins also rocked a white number, and I must say her personality is out of this world.

She kind of reminds me of moi because of the spicy shades she throws around the other ladies. Grrr!

Shwa also spotted a few familiar faces such as Ayanda Makayi and Phila Madlingozi.

Man, those two-gentleman looked super fine … but, hey fine boys are dangerous.

