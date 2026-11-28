A prominent Mpumalanga ANC leader has died in a horrific road accident on the N4 toll road between Middelburg and Wonderfontein.

The politician was among two people killed on Saturday afternoon in a collision involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a sedan and an articulated truck.

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Sunday World knows the identity of the senior ANC politician but has taken an editorial decision not to disclose the name until the deceased’s relatives have been formally informed.

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The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison confirmed the fatal accident on Saturday evening.

“The deceased include the driver of the sedan and a prominent political figure who was a passenger in the SUV,” the department said.

Driver hospitalised

The driver of the vehicle in which the politician was travelling sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Middelburg for medical treatment.

Images from the accident scene show the devastating impact of the collision, with mangled vehicle wreckage and debris scattered across the road and its grassy median.

Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash.

“The cause of the crash has not yet been established. However, preliminary information suggests that the driver of one of the vehicles may have lost control,” said the department.

It added that the vehicle may have veered off the road before colliding with the other vehicles.

MEC conveys condolences

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison Jackie Macie has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the two people who lost their lives.

Macie also wished the injured driver a speedy recovery.

The tragedy comes as the ANC in Mpumalanga is navigating a new political landscape following the recent local government elections and the inauguration of municipal councils.

Sunday World will provide further details about the deceased politician once the family has been notified.