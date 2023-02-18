Tributes pouring in for the late Christian Atsu

Following the confirmation of the sad passing of Ghana international Christian Atsu on Saturday morning, heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from the entire football fraternity across the world.

Nana Sachere, the agent of the 31-year-old midfielder, took to Twitter to confirm the passing of Atsu, whose body was recovered under the rubble of a collapsed building in the wrecked earthquake site in Hatay, Turkey.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were struck by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake last week Monday, which has since claimed lives of over 45 000 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Former teammates, football coaches and clubs that Atsu represented have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the speedy winger.

Pitso Mosimane and Caf, Africa’s football mother body also passed their condolences to the former Newcastle United and Chelsea star.

Atsu last played his trade of football Turkish outfit Hatayspor in the Turkish Süper Lig. He also had a long spell in the English Premier League [EPL], where he played for Chelsea, Newcastle United and Everton.

