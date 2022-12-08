Truck driver responsible for horrific Pongola accident back in court

A truck driver responsible for the accident that claimed the lives of 20 people in Pongola, KwaZulu-Natal is expected back in court on Thursday.

Sibusiso Siyaya, who faces charges of culpable homicide linked to the deaths of each of the 20 people, will appear at the Pongola magistrate’s court to finalise his application for bail.

The state is, however, opposing his application.

Twenty people perished when the truck he was driving collided with a bakkie ferrying children from school in September. It is alleged that Siyaya was driving on the wrong side of the road when the accident happened.

During his previous appearance in court, Siyaya abandoned his bail application for fear that his life will be in danger if he were to be released. He has been in custody since his last court appearance.

