Truck drivers block N3

Johannesburg – On Friday morning, truck drivers had lined up their trucks on N3’s Van Reneen Pass at the border of Free State and KwaZulu-Natal to protest.

The road is closed with no way out for other users to proceed with their journey.

Trucks had caused a massive traffic obstruction to the traffic flow.

The police from Van Reenen are at the scene to assess the situation.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Naicker said, “Both Durban and Johannesburg bound directions at Van Reenen Pass are closed to traffic due to a truck blockade.

“We have our police at the scene to trace drivers.

Traffic is being diverted to alternative routes and attempts are underripe remove the trucks,” he said.

