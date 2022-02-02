Tshegofatso Pule murder trial continues today

Johannesburg – The trial of the alleged mastermind in the murder of Tshegofatso Pule continues today in Johannesburg High Court, after it was adjourned to allow the defence team with an opportunity to consult experts.

On Tuesday, state witness Warrant Officer Andries Van Tonder gave a testimony on cellphone mapping and records.

The state led evidence illustrating a map of how a number, which Ntuthuko Shoba has disputed, is picked up in the same location as his registered cellphone number.

As the court unpacked the nature of the evidence, the matter was adjourned to this morning.

“This is to allow the defence an opportunity to consult with their experts,” said the court on Tuesday.

The boyfriend of Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba appeared before the court on Monday, as the state brought in more witnesses in bid to hear, how Shoba orchestrated the killing of his then heavily pregnant girlfriend.

Last week, Muzikayise Malephane, who pleaded guilty for killing Pule after being allegedly contracted by Shoba, took the stand as a state witness and told the court how he killed Pule.

He told the court that Shoba did not want his wife to find out about the pregnancy.

Shoba, was found to have orchestrated the killing of Pule, after the state secured a guilty plea from Malephane last year in January.

Meanwhile, an ally of convicted killer Malephane, told the court that he saw him with the alleged mastermind Ntuthuko Shoba on the day of Pule’s murder.

Shoba is on trial for ordering a hit on Pule in June 2020.

The heavily eight months pregnant Pule’s body, was found hanging from a tree in Rooderpoort.

The trial continues on today.

