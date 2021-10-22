VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

TUT student shot dead outside Propaganda club

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Propaganda club in Pretoria. Image: Instagram.
Propaganda club in Pretoria. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- A Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) student was shot dead outside the Propaganda club in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

TUT has since issued a statement about the incident.

“The University is sad to announce the passing of a third-year student from the Faculty of Management Sciences, who was shot in the early hours of this morning at Propaganda Club/Restaurant.”

“The student worked as a part-time dancer and choreographer. TUT students are protesting outside the club situated in Struben Street, Pretoria CBD.”

“They are demanding justice for the student and arrest of the perpetrator. The student’s identity will not be revealed until his family is fully notified of the incident.”

TUT students have taken the matter upon themselves to protest outside the club, demanding justice for the student.

 

 

 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.