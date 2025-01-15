TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku, Queen Lolly ‘rekindle romance’

Reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku is back in Queen Lolly’s arms.

The news was revealed by Nomfundo “Queen Lolly” Shezi on Musa Mseleku’s Instagram page. This after Musa Mseleku posted his grandchild and wrote: “I wonder why posting Singabakho makes me a bad person. But he is mine and I am his.”

But his followers were not impressed with his statement. They felt that he was showing favouritism towards Mpumelelo’s girlfriend Tirello Kale’s kids.

Social media exchanges

“It’s not the people’s business, but you chose to live your life in public. So people are just wondering about other grandkids that are yours and you are theirs. Respectfully sir, I think that’s what people are worked up about,” said Rosekenny Bells.

Lele Dimane said: “Your favouritism will create hatred between your grandkids. This is not about you and as an adult you should see this. Love all your grandkids the same way including Sne’s kids. We respect you.”

Queen Lolly jumped into the conversation and defended Musa. She wrote: “You’re not wrong at all father-in-law; I support you Mthombeni.”

The conversation soon shifted and focused on Queen Lolly. Netizens wanted to know if she was dating Mpumelelo again.

Responding to one of the questions, she wrote: “And it’s not me but our boyfriend will humble you. Just when you thought you’re the main girlfriend then you’ll realise Queen Lolly is still sleeping with him.” She later deleted all her posts.

Well documented relationship drama

Mpumelelo and Queen Lolly’s relationship is well documented. Initially, Mpumelelo tried to deny everything. But Queen Lolly leaked evidence, proving that they were not only dating but they were intimate.

At that time, Mpumelelo’s father, Musa, tried to break their relationship. He complained that Queen Lolly was too old for his son and that she has slept with almost every male celebrity in South Africa.

The fight was so bad that Musa even opened a case of crimen injuria and extortion against Queen Lolly.

Sunday World contacted Queen Lolly but she could not confirm or deny the relationship with Mpumelelo.

“So you want me to confirm the relationship?” she said before hanging up. Numerous calls were made but she was no longer answering.

