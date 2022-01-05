REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Twitter says Zandile Mafe is being used as a scapegoat

By Coceka Magubeni
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 02: Louis Botha Statue at Parliament on January 02, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that emergency services were notified of the blaze shortly after 05:00 and and personnel from several fire stations have been deployed to contain the fire. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Johannesburg – Many South Africans are standing in solidarity with the alleged parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, as they believe that he is being used as a scapegoat.

The accused 49-year-old has been trending on social media after his brief court appearance yesterday and the public is struggling to believe that the man is guilty.

After the court appearance, his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said his client was not in possession of any explosives and therefore cannot be arrested based on his proximity to the crime scene.

“One would ask a question, why would now private security and also the police not be present at the place they are supposed to be, and we do not know after how long they arrived, and it can’t be that if you come across someone wandering around a certain proximity from the crime scene and you, therefore, assume that this is the person,” Godla said.

Take a look at what some users on Twitter had to say about the case below:

