Twitter says Zandile Mafe is being used as a scapegoat

Johannesburg – Many South Africans are standing in solidarity with the alleged parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, as they believe that he is being used as a scapegoat.

The accused 49-year-old has been trending on social media after his brief court appearance yesterday and the public is struggling to believe that the man is guilty.

After the court appearance, his lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said his client was not in possession of any explosives and therefore cannot be arrested based on his proximity to the crime scene.

“One would ask a question, why would now private security and also the police not be present at the place they are supposed to be, and we do not know after how long they arrived, and it can’t be that if you come across someone wandering around a certain proximity from the crime scene and you, therefore, assume that this is the person,” Godla said.

The only crime you committed is to be black, poor and landless in the land of your ancestors. I AM Zandile Mafe. CYRIL RAMAPHOSA IS EVIL… pic.twitter.com/QR6b7xCL8R — John Wick 🎭 (@tyson_929) January 4, 2022

We cant allow the ANC to make a sacrifice of this poor person.. Zandile Mafe is absolutely innocent — Former Kleva Black🇿🇦 🇿🇦 (@SneKhumaloSA) January 4, 2022

I wish Zandile Mafe all the best. This is how the ANC treat black people 💔 pic.twitter.com/sKuFrTf7jy — 🥇KETSO_4LIFE🥇 (@KETSO_4LIFE) January 4, 2022

Be strong my dear Black Brother. Your sin is to be poor, homeless and roaming around parliament streets collecting food in the dustbin for survival. We know you didn't do nothing 💔💔

Zandile Mafe CCTV #MOAN Parliament Luvuyo Godla State Security #Malema pic.twitter.com/jpgF408QXi — Pitso Mokoena (@PitsoMokoena4) January 4, 2022

I am black, I am poor, I am landless, I might be the next Zandile Mafe. — I am AFRIKAN first. (@Lady_Khumo) January 4, 2022

Zandile Mafe is another high profile scapegoat. — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) January 4, 2022

Zandile Mafe instead of breaking into SPAR or whatever grocery store for food decided no.. Let me burn down Parliament 🤔😳 For what gain? But then again, govt made fools of us with that Gavin car accident saga, so they can OBVIOUSLY get away with anything 🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️ — Rouza's Interior Decor (@DlaminiNamelani) January 4, 2022

Zandile Mafe doesn't deserve what's done to him 💔 — Nonhlanhla (@Nonhlanhla_12) January 4, 2022

