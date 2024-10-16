Two Clover SA employees guilty of murder of two security officials

Two Clover South Africa employees have been found guilty by the Johannesburg High Court of the murder of two security officials killed during a protest action in 2022.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the Johannesburg High Court delivered a guilty verdict against Clover South Africa employees, Mohale Cleta Shokane, 34, and Vusimuzi Makula Duuba, 38. They were convicted for their roles in the murder of two security officials during an industrial protest in Olifansfontein on February 17 2022.

Participating in an industrial action

Mjonondwane said on that day of the protest action, employees of Clover SA, including Shokane and Duuba, were participating in an industrial action. The protest action was aimed at submitting a memorandum of grievances at the Clover head office in Boksburg.

“Evidence by Captain Robert Seckle revealed that the protest turned violent when a passenger from one of the buses carrying striking workers threw a stone. This damaged a security vehicle’s windscreen. The situation escalated, resulting in the assault and murder of two security officials. The state presented video footage from nearby factories as key evidence in the case.

“While some accused were arrested at the scene, they did not appear in the footage. The two convicted suspects were identified by witnesses and appeared on video footage during the incident. Despite making admission statements at the time of their arrest and having been identified by their line managers on the footage, the accused maintained their innocence throughout the trial. Senior State Advocate Matthews Rampyapedi proved the statements. As well as the authenticity of the video material for them to be admitted into evidence,” said Mjonondwane.

Eye witness accounts

She said the eyewitnesses could only describe the clothing worn by the assailants. Leaving the state reliant on circumstantial evidence.

Mjonondwane said Rampyapedi presented compelling evidence. And successfully convinced the court to draw inferences from a combination of footage, eyewitness accounts and expert testimony. This to establish the identity of the assailants.

“The court found the circumstantial evidence compelling. And this resulted in guilty verdicts for murder, assault and malicious damage to property. The court concluded …the only reasonable inference to be drawn from the circumstances. And it was that the accused committed the offences outlined in the indictment.

“Adv. Rampyapedi dedicates this success to the late State Advocate Judas Maphangula. He worked on the case before his untimely passing. The NPA is committed to ensuring that justice is served. And that those who engage in violence are held accountable,” said Mjonondwane.

