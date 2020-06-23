Two cops to appear in court for robbing another cop and his wife

Two police officers from Limpopo, Sergeant Reuben Madida(48) and Warrant Officer, Machel Raedani (56), stationed at Waterval and Mutale police station, will appear in the Mutale magistrate ‘s court for a bail hearing tomorrow.

The two appeared in the same court today for bail applications but the case was postponed to tomorrow.

The two were arrested for two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and pointing of a firearm.

Limpopo DPP spokesperson, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, confirmed the two appeared in court today for a bail hearing and the matter was postponed to tomorrow.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the two are alleged to have robbed a warrant officer, attached to the Criminal Record Center in Kempton Park, Gauteng Province, and his wife of an undisclosed amount of cash and a state owned tablet.

The warrant officer was in the company of his wife, driving along the Tshandama – Khubvi road when he was allegedly ordered by the occupants of a Ford Focus to stop, who in the process, allegedly pointed firearms at them.

The officer kept on driving until he was allegedly blocked in front by another vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee. The warrant officer and his wife were then robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and state owned tablet at gunpoint. The couple alerted the local police who immediately commenced with an investigation which led to the arrests of the suspects.

