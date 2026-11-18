Two schoolgirls in Mpumalanga face disciplinary action after allegedly assaulting a fellow learner at Portia Shabangu Secondary School in Thekwane, outside Mbombela.

The attack, captured in a video circulating on social media, shows two girls assaulting another learner on school premises while other pupils watch.

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However, the video, which Sunday World has seen, contains scenes of violence too disturbing to be republished on this news platform, particularly given that the learners involved are minors.

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Mpumalanga Education MEC Lindi Masina has condemned the incident, describing it as a disturbing act of cruelty that undermines the safety and dignity of learners.

“I am deeply disturbed and saddened by what I have seen in this video. No child should ever be subjected to such cruelty and humiliation, especially within a school,” Masina said.

The department confirmed on Wednesday that the circumstances surrounding the assault remained unclear and that the school had been instructed to submit a detailed report.

The school governing body has also been directed to institute disciplinary proceedings against the learners involved.

“Bullying in any form has no place in our schools. It destroys the dignity, confidence and future of our children,” Masina said.

Police investigate school assault

Officials responsible for school safety and inclusive education have been deployed to investigate the incident and provide psychosocial support to affected learners.

The matter has also been referred to the South African Police Service for investigation.

Masina warned that those responsible would face consequences through the appropriate disciplinary processes.

School bullying remains a concern

The incident comes amid continuing concerns about bullying and violence in South African schools.

Statistics South Africa reported that more than 1.1 million learners experienced some form of school violence in 2024, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing education authorities.

Masina appealed to parents, teachers and school governing bodies to work together to prevent bullying and promote peaceful conflict resolution.

She also urged members of the public to stop sharing the assault video to protect the victim’s privacy and dignity.

The department said further updates would follow once investigations were concluded.

READ MORE: Bullying in schools — a growing epidemic in South Africa

“Bullying in any form has no place in our schools. It destroys the dignity, confidence and future of our children,” Masina said.