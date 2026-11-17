Two more suspects have been arrested over the alleged R635-million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal, as the Hawks intensify their investigation into the looting of public funds through allegedly manipulated hospital procurement contracts.

The pair handed themselves over at Tembisa Police Station on Tuesday morning.

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Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the arrests formed part of efforts to bring everyone implicated in the scandal to justice.

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READ: SIU secures R42.4 million in assets linked to Tembisa Hospital bribes

“The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team continues to intensify efforts to bring those implicated in the alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital corruption scandal to justice,” Mogale said.

The investigation also involves allegations of forgery and uttering, as well as the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

According to Mogale, hospital officials allegedly colluded with service providers to manipulate the Request for Quotations (RFQs) procurement system.

“It is alleged that certain hospital officials colluded with service providers to manipulate the Request for Quotations (RFQs) procurement system by deliberately splitting procurement transactions to keep them below the R500 000 threshold, thereby circumventing the prescribed formal tender processes,” she said.

Babita Deokaran’s murder

The Tembisa Hospital scandal drew national attention after revelations that the late Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran had flagged suspicious payments linked to the hospital before she was murdered outside her home in August 2021.

Deokaran, the department’s chief director of financial accounting, had raised concerns about suspicious procurement transactions, including an unusually high volume of purchase orders falling just below the R500 000 threshold.

Her findings prompted further scrutiny of the hospital’s procurement processes and exposed alleged widespread corruption involving officials and service providers.

READ: Slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran’s family calls for justice, arrest of mastermind

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which was authorised to investigate the matter, uncovered alleged procurement fraud involving more than R2-billion in public funds.

Its September 2025 interim report identified three coordinated syndicates allegedly involved in siphoning money intended for healthcare services.

Hangwani Maumela’s link

Among those identified in the SIU investigation is businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela, whom the unit linked to a syndicate allegedly involved in irregular procurement contracts at the hospital.

The SIU said it was investigating 1,728 procurement bundles worth approximately R816.5-million linked to the Maumela syndicate. It also traced 41 suppliers or service providers linked to Maumela.

The investigation identified alleged links between some companies in the syndicate and businessman Vusimuzi Matlala, who has also featured in the broader Tembisa Hospital investigation.

The SIU’s findings point to a network of companies allegedly used to secure hospital contracts through manipulated procurement processes, with public funds subsequently diverted through various accounts and used to acquire assets.

READ MORE: Court dismisses urgent bid to halt sale of Maumela’s R10m Ferrari, SIU welcomes decision

The unit has also worked with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit to preserve assets allegedly linked to the proceeds of the corruption.

Mogale said the Hawks remained committed to pursuing everyone implicated in the scandal and ensuring they were held accountable through due legal processes.

The suspects arrested on Tuesday are expected to appear in court soon on charges relating to fraud, corruption and money laundering.

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