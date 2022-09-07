Uber launches new safety features across sub-Sahara

Uber, the e-hailing service company, has launched new products and is expanding to new cities with features that will go live in September in sub-Saharan Africa.

The launch, which took place simultaneously in South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, and Nigeria, showcased an audio recording feature and the latest additional set of safety features.

The safety features include an audio-recording option whenever a passenger feels unsafe. The audio is then shared directly with the Uber support team.

The safety check-up feature encourages the riders to complete their safety profile by turning on and utilising the available features such as trusted contacts, PIN verification, and ride-check. The feature is available in all the countries within the region where Uber operates.

The privacy of the passengers will also be protected throughout the process as all audio recordings are encrypted and stored securely on the device.

General manager for Uber sub-Saharan Africa, Kagiso Khaole, said the e-hailing service company is pleased to be expanding into eight more cities during September across Kenya, Nigeria and Ghana.

“As we gear ourselves to mark our 10th-year anniversary next year, we are excited about moving into more cities and enabling [more] people to go anywhere,” said Khaole.

“Our commitment to raising the bar on safety remains relentless and we continue to work hard to grow the over 3-million earnings opportunities we have created thus far.”

Don't worry…. your car is on the way. 😏 — Uber (@Uber) September 6, 2022

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author