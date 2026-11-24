Hands off Mnangagwa!

That is the message the church of embattled Zimbabwean prophet Uebert Angel has sent to self-proclaimed prophets who have threatened President Emmerson Mnangagwa with divine punishment should the charismatic preacher not be released from police custody.

Uebert Angel’s church condemns prophecies of doom against President Mnangagwa 🎥 Tshwarelo eseng Mogakane https://t.co/6jrlmUgnrj Advertisement — Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 24, 2026

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Angel, an influential religious leader, businessman and diplomat with close ties to Zimbabwe’s political establishment, was arrested in Harare on Sunday following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement issued on Monday and shared on his son’s Facebook page, Spirit Embassy, also known as the Good News Church, distanced itself from prophetic pronouncements threatening the Zimbabwean head of state.

“We categorically distance ourselves from such statements and unequivocally condemn these reckless pronouncements. They do not represent the views of Prophet Angel, the leadership of Spirit Embassy or the values of our ministry,” the church said.

The ministry said Angel was cooperating with the authorities and was prepared to answer the allegations through the appropriate legal channels.

From pulpit to political power

Born Uebert Mudzanire, the controversial preacher has spent years cultivating relationships with powerful political figures, wealthy businesspeople and influential religious leaders across Africa.

In March 2021, Mnangagwa appointed Angel ambassador-at-large and presidential envoy, entrusting him with responsibilities relating to investment promotion.

However, his diplomatic credentials became the subject of international scrutiny in 2023 when Al Jazeera‘s investigative documentary series, Gold Mafia, exposed discussions about allegedly using diplomatic privileges to facilitate money laundering through Zimbabwe’s gold industry.

Undercover journalists recorded Angel discussing a proposed operation involving up to US$1.2 billion. The revelations did not establish criminal liability on the part of Mnangagwa.

Pastor Chris connection

Angel also enjoys a close relationship with Nigerian televangelist Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the founder of Christ Embassy, whom he regards as his spiritual father.

Just seven days before his arrest, Angel celebrated being recognised as Oyakhilome’s leading financial partner for the seventh consecutive year at a religious conference in Lagos, Nigeria.

Days before the arrest, Oyakhilome also publicly delivered what he described as a divine warning concerning Angel.

“God has spoken and said, don’t touch him. Leave him alone,” Oyakhilome declared.

Meanwhile, Angel’s church has appealed for calm and urged supporters not to interfere with the criminal justice process.

“We firmly believe that matters of this nature must never be exploited for personal publicity, social media attention or the pursuit of relevance,” the ministry said.

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