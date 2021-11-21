Unathi Nkayi fired for filing ‘false’ abuse claim

Johannesburg – Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi’s unceremonious dismissal from Kaya FM on Wednesday was allegedly prompted by her off-air verbal spat with her colleague Sizwe Dhlomo on October 26.

Three independent sources, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, alleged that the problem started when Nkayi, who presented Midday Joy show on the station, complained that Dhlomo arrived later for the handover of his show Afternoon Drive with Sizwe, which comes after her show.

She complained that his late arrival made it difficult for her to do a full handover and introduce the highlight of his coming show.

The deep throat alleged that when she was frustrated with his late-coming, Nkayi told their mutual friend, known to Sunday World, that Dhlomo was the worst person she had ever worked with; was always late; rude; domineering, and arrogant.

The mutual friend revealed that Dhlomo reported Nkayi to management for “reputational damage”.

The mole also alleged that the last straw was when the two were involved in a heated argument after Nkayi accused Dhlomo of being late again for his pre-show or handover meeting.

Nkayi allegedly reported Dhlomo human resources and said he had verbally abused her and used the F-word during their squabble.

“She was crying and claimed that Sizwe was yelling and even told her to ‘f***ing leave’.”

She also claimed that he was “aggressive and left her feeling intimidated and that HR must act.”

It is alleged that HR employees called Dhlomo to the office after his show and questioned him about Nkayi’s accusation that he had bullied her

“But luckily for Sizwe, the microphones in the studio were on and had recorded their argument, and so he took that to HR. When they listened to the audio, they discovered that he did not verbally abuse her,” said the source.

The day after the incident alleged the source, Nkayi went back to HR and insisted that they should act against Dhlomo because she was scared to be around him and threatened to unleash her lawyers on the station if it did not act against him.

When they told her that the audio did not support her version of events, she claimed it was manipulated and that led to a disciplinary hearing and her dismissal.

Another source said that Nkayi’s expulsion resulted in station manager Sibongile Mtyali being accused of orchestrating her dismissal.

The deep throat said Mtyali received a barrage of abusive phone calls and text messages from people who insulted and threatened her with violence after the station issued a statement on Wednesday announcing that Nkayi had been dismissed from the station.

Dhlomo refused to comment.

Nkayi did not reply to messages.

Speaking on behalf of Kaya FM, Ian Bredenkamp said the station will not comment outside the statement it issued on Wednesday.

