Unstoppable ‘taxi violence’ claims five more lives in KwaZulu-Natal

The ongoing shootings in KwaZulu-Natal have been classified as crimes resulting from disputes in the taxi industry.

This after the murders of two people by gunfire on Tuesday at Springfield Park. On Thursday, another shooting incident was reported in Tongaat, where five people were murdered and two more injured.

According to a police report, two men were found dead in a white stationary VW Polo which had been sprayed with bullets.

A Ford Ranger, found four kilometres away from the first crime scene, had occupants inside who were fatally injured. With them in the car were high-calibre guns.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the shootings in Berea and Tongaat are suspected to be related to taxi violence.

This because taxi owners were targeted on both incidents.

“The shooting in Springfield is believed to be drugs and gang-related. The victim who was shot was a known drug lord and gang leader in Chatsworth,” said Netshiunda.

He added that police investigations are under way and no one has been arrested.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa

Author