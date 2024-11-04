Untouchable ex-cop ‘Big Joe’ out on bail in explosives case

Mpumalanga’s former police officer-turned alleged criminal kingpin, Joseph “Big Joe” Nyalunga, has been granted R20 000 bail by the Mkhuhlu district court.

Nyalunga was released on Friday after being charged under the Arms and Ammunition Act and Section 6(1) of the Explosives Act.

The 60-year-old was apprehended last month after a targeted raid uncovered electric detonators, blasting cartridges, and rifle ammunition at his business premises in Mkhuhlu.

The raid, which was carried out by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit in conjunction with the K9 and explosives units, caused new worries because the objects discovered are usually connected to ATM bombings.

Nyalunga’s bail requirements include giving up his passport, reporting to Calcutta police Monday through Friday from 8am to 8pm, and refraining from speaking to witnesses.

Police are still investigating, and he is expected to appear in court again on December 13.

Nyalunga and his wife, Dudu Alicia Mathumbu, were charged with tax evasion in July, and this most recent arrest is the latest in a long line of charges against them.

Unpaid taxes

The couple allegedly failed to submit company and personal tax returns between 2014 and 2023, amassing an estimated R13-million in unpaid taxes.

This case brought renewed attention to his suspected role in a rhino poaching syndicate targeting endangered wildlife in the Kruger National Park.

Previous cases in Nyalunga’s more than 20-year criminal history include a 2009 preservation of assets order from the Pretoria High Court, which seized R5-million thought to be the proceeds of illegal activity.

Additionally, he is accused of being involved in the 2010 murder of Willy Shipalane, whose body was found in Inyaka Dam, close to Bushbuckridge, following years of unanswered questions.

Over the years, he earned the nickname ‘Untouchable Joe,’ reflecting his history of managing to walk free despite facing serious criminal charges, seemingly unbothered by the threat of police action.

