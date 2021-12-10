Uthando Nesthembu: Musa Mseleku’s 4th wife has tweeps talking as she did not attend dinner

Johannesburg- Reality television show Uthando Nesthembu has people on Twitter talking as Musa Mseleku’s 4th wife Mbali Mseleku also known MaNgwabe continues to shock the viewers.

The shows that airs on Mzansi Magic airs every Thursday, shows what life is like in polygamous relationships.

According to last night’s episode, there was a family dinner that everyone from the Mseleku household had to attend, but the 4th wife who is currently the last one, did not show face.

Mbali’s independence is everything for me. From how she doesn’t compromise when coming to her kids and her making it clear that she can do things for herself. She’s married but didn’t let go off her independence. Still holding on tight to it. Love to see it!#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/EBqIF1AxcE — Kgomoco 🇿🇦👑 (@KgomocoT) December 9, 2021

Mangwabe comes across as someone who’s just over this whole polygamy thing #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/TeFQCDkpN6 — attorneyataliah (@AtaliaLesego) December 9, 2021

Mbali did not come to this dinner because she is annoyed by this maCele drama. They must be honest😭😭😭😭#Uthandonesthembu — 🗣️ (@premium_xh) December 9, 2021

Mbali is something else 😂😂😂…. Mbali and Shibase are pure content…. They ain't got time to pretend. #Uthandonesthembu — Lebo Maks🇮🇹🇿🇦 (@Lebo_Maks) December 9, 2021

Mbali doing the Lord’s work, dealing with MaCele, she must learn, just cause she’s number one it don’t mean she’s the only one!! 😎 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/AufvjUpBPx — Kabelo Makatile (@_KMakatile) December 9, 2021

Waze wangibhora u "when is comes to my kids" 🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾🤦🏾 She can be petty at times.#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/26Oi7GoQxv — Noxolo🇿🇦 (@selepe_noxolo) December 9, 2021

Mbali didn't attend the dinner because she apparently didn't have an outfit. I know who my fighter is. #uThandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/E5wIgZ7ryA — Raised in Africa. (@paballo_patsa) December 9, 2021

MaNgwabe is not here to beg anyone, not even the husband. I love her🤣 #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/rKB0L1BPXk — Collin (@CollinsMduduzi) December 9, 2021

If a child says that the other wife didn’t greet them, you simply say no my child I’m sure it’s a mistake. You pull Mbali to the side and say when the kids greet please acknowledge them so they see cause you know kids love attention eseng this boring attitude🙄 #Uthandonesthembu — Yellow Kolisi ☀ (@Basetsana_Pule) December 9, 2021

Mentally MaNgwabe has already packed her bags,Signed her Divorce papers and Living it large…U Girl is Out there enjoying her Divorce settlement…Seksele umzimba nje ulandele 🤞🏾🤞🏾🤞🏾🤣🤣🤣 #Uthandonesthembu — 📀📀uMkhulu weMpande 📀📀📀 (@Neinei_Ngubs) December 9, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Mseleku (@musamseleku)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musa Mseleku (@musamseleku)

