News

Uthando Nesthembu: Musa Mseleku’s 4th wife has tweeps talking as she did not attend dinner

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Reality television show Uthando Nesthembu has people on Twitter talking as Musa Mseleku’s 4th wife Mbali Mseleku also known MaNgwabe continues to shock the viewers.

The shows that airs on Mzansi Magic airs every Thursday, shows what life is like in polygamous relationships.

According to last night’s episode, there was a family dinner that everyone from the Mseleku household had to attend, but the 4th wife who is currently the last one, did not show face.

 

 

