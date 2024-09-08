VBS liquidator turns the screws on Razwinane in bid to recover R11.5m

VBS liquidator Anooshkumar Rooplal is turning up the heat on Ralliom Razwinane, one of the men on trial for his purported involvement in the mutual bank’s collapse, following court action this week to recoup a portion of his R11.5-million debt to creditors.

Rooplal is seeking a court order in the Joburg High Court to seize and sell Razwinane and his wife’s home in Johannesburg’s affluent suburb, arguing that their income and ability to rent a more affordable place will not compromise their right to adequate housing. The court documents cite Razwinane’s wife, Mpeleng Grace Razwinane, as a second respondent.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content