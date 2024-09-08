News

VBS liquidator turns the screws on Razwinane in bid to recover R11.5m

By Sunday World
VBS liquidator Anooshkumar Rooplal is turning up the heat on Ralliom Razwinane, one of the men on trial for his purported involvement in the mutual bank’s collapse, following court action this week to recoup a portion of his R11.5-million debt to creditors.

Rooplal is seeking a court order in the Joburg High Court to seize and sell Razwinane and his  wife’s home in Johannesburg’s affluent suburb, arguing that their income and ability to rent a more affordable place will not compromise their right to adequate housing. The court documents cite Razwinane’s wife, Mpeleng Grace Razwinane, as a second respondent.

