Vika Khumalo | A call for continuous national cohesion and reconciliation

“The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” — Kwame Nkrumah, first President and Prime Minister of Ghana (Africa Must Unite, 1963).

Nation building and language diversity

Nation building has never been harder and trickier than what South Africa has had to go through since 1994. We are a nation with a cacophony of beautiful languages that has been hard at work trying to weave together not just our interconnected languages, but also build a harmonious nation.

Out of the 12 official languages we have a plethora of other languages that are on the verge of extinction; for example, Khoekhoegowab, a southern Kalahari San language, isiBhaca and many other Nguni languages that are regional. How can one forget Tsotsitaal and Fanakalo, a pidgin language mainly spoken in the mines. It has refused to die and is widely understood across most South African nationalities. These languages and cultures make us who we are. All our languages bind us together.

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As a very diverse nation that has triumphed in the face of adversity, our languages and cultures have given us that edge to remain relevant and competitive. We are a very colourful nation that has no qualms about its origins and future.

National and social cohesion

One would have thought that nation building and nation cohesion would have come easy for us, but to get to where we are, we have had to fight all our minor and obvious differences that refuse to disappear to this day. To make it worse, sometimes we use these differences against ourselves as a nation to our own detriment. This could be because we are a very competitive nation. Not just in sports, but in almost everything we do.

This competitive spirit sometimes causes us unnecessary trouble to the delight of our adversaries. Our foes real and imaginary, are always rubbing their hands in glee each time we are at each other’s throats. They would be happy to see some parts of our beautiful country declare a unilateral breakaway from a united South Africa.

Fortunately, our sporting disciplines have made sure that we continue to rally to a united South Africa. Our social values continue to intertwine as a result of a document we all hold dear, the Constitution. This keeps us focused on a common goal despite all the shenanigans that surround us.

Reconciliation

It is no coincidence that as a nation, true reconciliation has remained one of our most challenging objectives since 1994. It is our cornerstone. It is the glue that should keep us together. It is not a sword to be swung at us when we fail to bury our differences, like the Sword of Damocles.

A nation that fails to forgive can never effortlessly move into the future. And ethnic differences should not be used against us to sow the seeds of division. Instead, we should celebrate our diversity. This local government election should manifest this bigger national objective of a nation united in its quest for better governance.

We have more that unites us than divides us. Our national crest is a true reflection of who we are: united in our diversity.

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