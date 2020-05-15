Breaking News

Vodacom July to be held behind closed doors

By Somaya Stockenstroom
DJ Tira at a previous Vodacom Durban July

Afrotainment executive and house music producer, Dj Tira has expressed his shock after the announcement that the 2020 Vodacom Durban July is going ahead but would be closed to the public.


In an Instagram post, DJ Tira captioned a picture confirming that he heard about the latest developments of the Vodacom Durban July (VDJ), with “Yah ne.”

Vodacom and Gold Circle confirmed the joint commitment to host Africa’s Greatest Horseracing event, but under strict adherence to all government health protocols surrounding COVID-19.


“Gold Circle, together with the ongoing support of the company’s valued sponsor Vodacom, is fully committed to running the 2020 Vodacom Durban July. Sadly, given the reality of the present circumstances, the race meeting will be staged behind closed doors and without spectators,” said Gold Circle CEO Michel Nairac.


“The VDJ has enjoyed an uninterrupted history since first being run in 1897 – not even two world wars prevented the race from being run – and we are doing everything in our power to ensure that 2020 is not the exception,” he added.


The proposed date for the race is Saturday July 25.


“Any decision we make around the Vodacom Durban July this year will be made as a responsible company committed to the safety of all who are involved. As a sponsor, we will work together with all relevant stakeholders and be guided by the horseracing fraternity and the experts in this industry, as well as in government, as we all work towards making this year’s race a reality,” said Michelle van Eyden, the Executive Head of Sponsorship at Vodacom.

