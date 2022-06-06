Wanted notorious criminal killed in shoot-out with policemen

One of Gauteng’s most wanted criminals Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela was killed during a shoot-out with the police on Monday morning.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said a joint multi-disciplinary operation team embarked on a takedown mission in KwaZulu-Natal following a manhunt for Biyela.

The suspect, who was traced to Sahlumbe (Ematsheleni) village in Weenen, KwaZulu-Natal was linked to eight criminal cases including a murder of a police officer in October 2021.

“The team tactically approached the house where Biyela was hiding. When he spotted them, he started firing shots towards the members, who were forced to retaliate,” said Mawela.

“Biyela was fatally wounded and none of the police officers sustained injuries. Upon entering the house, the team recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili added: “Biyela was previously arrested in both KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng for murder in August 2020 and October 2021, respectively, but he managed to escape from lawful custody.”

He was positively linked to five cases of murder in Jabulani, Soweto that were committed between October 2021 and March 2022.

