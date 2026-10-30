Waseem Carrim cleared to take CEO reins at RAF as court challenge falls flat

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has emerged victorious from a dramatic High Court showdown after the Pretoria High Court dismissed an urgent legal application aimed at preventing incoming Chief Executive Officer Waseem Carrim from assuming office next week.

The ruling clears the way for Carrim to officially take charge of the embattled state insurer on Monday, November 2, delivering a significant boost to the RAF as it battles mounting financial and operational challenges.

Urgent court challenge fails

The legal challenge was brought by Mxolisi Kunene, the current chief financial officer of the City of uMhlathuze Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal, who sought an urgent court order to block Carrim’s appointment.

Kunene argued that he had emerged as the highest-scoring candidate during the RAF’s executive recruitment process, which commenced in April this year. In a detailed 74-page court filing, he claimed to have obtained leaked evaluation scorecards allegedly showing that he ranked above Carrim following a rigorous multi-stage interview process.

The applicant contended that despite his performance, he was bypassed in favour of Carrim and requested a 30-day suspension of the appointment to allow him to launch a full judicial review of the recruitment process.

However, the court was unconvinced by the urgency of the application and dismissed the bid on Friday, effectively removing the final obstacle to Carrim’s appointment.

RAF defends integrity of recruitment process

The RAF welcomed the court’s decision, describing it as an important affirmation of the integrity of its executive recruitment procedures.

According to the fund, the application relied largely on unverified information and hearsay evidence, while the appointment process itself was conducted in accordance with established governance and legal requirements.

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The fund maintained that the selection process was thorough, transparent and fair, rejecting allegations that the appointment had been influenced by political considerations or nepotism.

RAF officials further argued that attempts to derail the leadership transition threatened institutional stability at a time when the organisation requires focused and decisive leadership.

Carrim set to assume command

Carrim, a 38-year-old Chartered Accountant, was recently confirmed by Cabinet as the permanent successor to former RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo.

His appointment follows a career that has seen him occupy several high-profile leadership roles in the public sector. Among these were his tenure at the National Youth Development Agency and his more recent role as acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

The court ruling now paves the way for Carrim to formally take over the reins of the fund and begin implementing his vision for organisational reform.

Troubled entity awaits new leadership

Carrim assumes leadership of an institution facing some of the most severe challenges in its history.

The RAF continues to grapple with more than 300 000 open claims, a substantial backlog in compensation payments, governance concerns and intense scrutiny over its financial sustainability.

The organisation has also faced mounting legal pressures, including costly default judgments that followed the dissolution of its external attorney panel, adding further strain to its resources.

Industry observers view the leadership transition as a pivotal moment for the fund, with expectations mounting that the new CEO will spearhead efforts to restore operational efficiency and improve service delivery to road accident victims.

Turning the Page

With the legal challenge now neutralised, the RAF can proceed with its leadership succession plans without interruption.

The court victory provides much-needed breathing room for the struggling insurer and enables Carrim to step into the role as scheduled. Attention will now shift from the courtroom to the boardroom, where the new CEO faces the daunting task of steering one of South Africa’s most scrutinised public entities through a period of profound reform and recovery.

“The RAF welcomes Mr Carrim as its new Chief Executive Officer. The expectations are unequivocal: lead with integrity, confront institutional challenges and drive measurable improvements in service delivery,” the RAF said in its statement.