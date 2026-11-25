A record-setting space station visit, a year-long in-orbit stay experiment, and the first joint flight of Chinese and foreign astronauts. China’s Shenzhou-24 mission marks new milestones in space exploration, with more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests planned aboard the Tiangong space station.
Discover what makes the Shenzhou-24 mission special.
Additionally, South Africa also stands to gain from the mission.
Watch South African Space Agency CEO Humbulani Mudau explain to CGTN how this mission could help encourage local interest in STEM and space exploration.
South Africa is looking to expand its space cooperation with China, with the goal of one day sending a South African astronaut to the Tiangong Space Station. SANSA CEO Humbulani Mudau says the partnership could also inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM.🎥CGTN https://t.co/2rRZlvSYJ9
— Sunday World News (@SundayWorldZA) November 25, 2026
- China's Shenzhou-24 mission involves a record-setting space station visit and a year-long in-orbit stay experiment.
- The mission includes more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests aboard the Tiangong space station.
- It features the first joint flight of Chinese and foreign astronauts.
- South Africa aims to expand its space cooperation with China, with the goal of sending a South African astronaut to the Tiangong Space Station.
- SANSA CEO Humbulani Mudau states the partnership could inspire young South Africans to pursue careers in STEM and space exploration.