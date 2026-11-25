A record-setting space station visit, a year-long in-orbit stay experiment, and the first joint flight of Chinese and foreign astronauts. China’s Shenzhou-24 mission marks new milestones in space exploration, with more than 90 scientific experiments and technology tests planned aboard the Tiangong space station.

Discover what makes the Shenzhou-24 mission special.

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Additionally, South Africa also stands to gain from the mission.

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Watch South African Space Agency CEO Humbulani Mudau explain to CGTN how this mission could help encourage local interest in STEM and space exploration.