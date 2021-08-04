Watch: Connie Ferguson’s heart-wrenching goodbye to Shona

Johannesburg – At the funeral service of Shona Ferguson, his wife, Connie, paid a heart-wrenching tribute to her late husband.

Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday at a private funeral service, attended by family members in Johannesburg.

The funeral was broadcasted on several news channels as well as on Youtube.

Watch the tribute below as well as other messages of condolences from social media:

#ConnieFerguson "Because love like you and I had doesn't die, it does not die……….. Sleep." pic.twitter.com/ADm0SOGa3P — Zealot Titusson (@titusson_zealot) August 4, 2021

This funeral shows me that having an actual supportive family goes a long way #ConnieFerguson — Nakedi (@Nkinki_) August 4, 2021

RIP Shona Ferguson.Condolences to your family and all your loved ones. #ConnieFerguson pic.twitter.com/EdbbyCLMK5 — 🌻 (@leboc_r) August 4, 2021

Watch the tribute paid to Shona, by his grandson, Kai, below:

Connie Ferguson's Heartbreaking Speach At Shona's Funeral. 🥺#ConnieFerguson #RIPShonaFerguson

Rest In Peace | Uncle Sho | Rose

Pere | Villa | Lekaku | GOAT | Grealish pic.twitter.com/vpNI6MBp9J — Viral Trends (@ViralTrends18) August 4, 2021

Also read:

Celebs pay tribute to Shona Ferguson as actor is laid to rest

A look back on Shona Ferguson’s illustrious career

Editorial: Ferguson a true pioneering spirit

Tributes for Shona Ferguson

#MohaleConfessions: Fergusons dragged into Somhale’s meltdown

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman