Watch: Connie Ferguson’s heart-wrenching goodbye to Shona

Johannesburg – At the funeral service of Shona Ferguson, his wife, Connie, paid a heart-wrenching tribute to her late husband.
Ferguson was laid to rest on Wednesday at a private funeral service, attended by family members in Johannesburg.
The funeral was broadcasted on several news channels as well as on Youtube.
Watch the tribute below as well as other messages of condolences from social media:
#ConnieFerguson "Because love like you and I had doesn't die, it does not die……….. Sleep." pic.twitter.com/ADm0SOGa3P
— Zealot Titusson (@titusson_zealot) August 4, 2021
This funeral shows me that having an actual supportive family goes a long way #ConnieFerguson
— Nakedi (@Nkinki_) August 4, 2021
RIP Shona Ferguson.Condolences to your family and all your loved ones. #ConnieFerguson pic.twitter.com/EdbbyCLMK5
— 🌻 (@leboc_r) August 4, 2021
Watch the tribute paid to Shona, by his grandson, Kai, below:
Kai’s tribute and eulogy to his grandpa Shona Ferguson was so heartfelt…😔😔😔💔 #ConnieFerguson #UncleSho #RIPShonaFerguson pic.twitter.com/p9V48PBsve
— Meluleki Simelane 🇸🇿 (@IamSluga) August 4, 2021
Connie Ferguson's Heartbreaking Speach At Shona's Funeral. 🥺#ConnieFerguson #RIPShonaFerguson
Rest In Peace | Uncle Sho | Rose
Pere | Villa | Lekaku | GOAT | Grealish pic.twitter.com/vpNI6MBp9J
— Viral Trends (@ViralTrends18) August 4, 2021
#Shonafergusonfuneral #RIPShonaFerguson #ShonaFerguson at his last resting place #CONNIEFERGUSON #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/B5SrTxrSMX
— Patricia Visagie (@Patrweezy) August 4, 2021
