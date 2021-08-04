Watch: Idols judge Unathi in argument with taxi driver after luxury vehicle damaged

Johannesburg – Idols judges are getting a lot of attention this week, last week it was Somizi Mhlongo and allegations of violence in his marriage and this time it’s his co-judge, Unathi Nkayi who is making headlines but all for the right reasons.

It was so impressive seeing Unathi Nkayi defending herself against an abusive Taxi Driver who came charging at her after hitting the radio personality’s Porsche.

After a heated argument with Nkayi swearing and pointing at the charging driver, bystanders could be seen watching in disbelief as the Idols judge swore like a sailor defending herself against the driver who was pushing her while she stood her ground and would not take his intimating tactics.

He demanded she stop recording him and she refused and then he started swearing and she reciprocated.

The incident took place in Bayes Naude and angry Unathi was heard screaming, pointing and swearing at the abusive driver who refused to take any accountability and would not pay for damaging her white Italian sports car, even going as far as saying he does not care if she goes to the police. P

ushing her several times, she stood up for herself and told him, ‘Don’t call me a girl, I’m a Mother of two’, Nkayi was heard screaming while wagging her finger in his face without any fear.

Nkayi has had the Porsche for a few years now, kept it in an immaculate condition, and was clearly livid at the taxi driver who apparently changed lanes and bumped into her luxury vehicle.

This is when Nkayi attempted to get his details when the shouting match between the two bulls began.

After promising to find him with the help of the police, Nkayi watched the taxi drive off swearing with his mask worn incorrectly while spitting as he insulted the fearless judge.

Nkayi was unharmed but it’s always advisable to avoid confronting drivers who could be armed.

She posted the incident on her Instagram page, watch below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co)

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman