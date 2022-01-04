Watch Live: State Capture Commission report handover

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive part one of the State Capture inquiry report this afternoon.

According to the Presidency, the Commission’s final report will be submitted to the President in three parts.

“The handover of the first part of the report will take place at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at 15h30, 4 January,” the Presidency said in a statement on Monday.

The second part is anticipated to be handed over at the end of January 2022, and the final part at the end of February 2022.

Tuesday’s handover will be streamed live on the Presidency’s digital platforms.

According to the court order of 28 December, the President will have until 30 June 2022 to submit the report to Parliament with an indication of his intentions regarding implementation of the Commission’s recommendations.

“As the President indicated to the Court, only once the final instalment has been received will it be possible to have complete sight of the report’s implications and to develop an implementation plan on the recommendations.

“President Ramaphosa has decided that each part of the report will be released to the public immediately after it is submitted to the President by the Commission,” Cabinet said at its recent briefing on 31 December.

